Media Advisory - Minister Hajdu to announce federal investment in women entrepreneurs
Jun 26, 2019, 09:45 ET
PASS LAKE, ON, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Superior North, on behalf of the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion, will be joined by local women entrepreneurs as she announces a federal investment in women's entrepreneurship.
Event:
Women Entrepreneurship Strategy announcement
Date:
Thursday, June 27, 2019
Time:
10:00 to 11:00 a.m.
Location:
Sleepy G Farm
39 Hansen Road
Pass Lake, Ontario
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Véronique Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, veronique.simard@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
