Media Advisory - Minister Goodale to make a funding announcement

OTTAWA, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, as he makes a funding announcement to the University of Regina through the Indigenous Community Corrections Initiative.

Following the announcement, Minister Goodale will take questions from the media.

Date

Friday, September 6, 2019

Time

10:00 a.m. CST

Location

University of Regina Main Campus

Atrium of the Research and Innovation Centre (RIC)

3737 Wascana Parkway

Regina, Saskatchewan

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign-in and present photo ID and credentials. Photo ID must be visible at all times.

Scott Bardsley, Manager of Media and Communications, Office of the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, 613-998-5681, scott.bardsley@canada.ca; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, ps.mediarelations-relationsaveclesmedias.sp@canada.ca

