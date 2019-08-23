Media Advisory - Minister Garneau to make a funding announcement Français
Aug 23, 2019, 16:24 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Marc Garneau, Minister of Transport, on behalf of the Honourable Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, as he makes a funding announcement under the National Crime Prevention Strategy (NCPS).
Following the announcement, Minister Garneau will take questions from the media.
Date
Monday, August 26, 2019
Time
9:30 a.m. EDT
Location
CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal
Child and Youth Protection Center
1001 de Maisonneuve boulevard East
1st floor - Room 182
Montréal, Québec
Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials. Photo ID must be visible at all times.
SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada
For further information: Scott Bardsley, Manager of Media and Communications, Office of the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, 613-998-5681, scott.bardsley@canada.ca; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, ps.mediarelations-relationsaveclesmedias.sp@canada.ca
Share this article