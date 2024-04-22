LA TUQUE, QC, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will host an event in La Tuque, Quebec, to highlight the federal budget's investments to strengthen the economy in a way that is shared by all.

A media availability will follow the event.

Date: Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Time: 10:30 am (ET)

Location: La Tuque, Quebec

