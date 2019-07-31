Media Advisory - Minister Blair to make a funding announcement
Jul 31, 2019, 14:42 ET
OTTAWA, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction, as he makes a funding announcement to the Province of New Brunswick under the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence. He will be joined by the Honourable Carl Urquhart, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General of New Brunswick.
Following the announcement, Ministers Blair and Urquhart will take questions from the media.
Date
Thursday, August 1, 2019
Time
9:00 a.m. ADT
Location
Chancery Place
675 King Street, 1st floor, Media Room
Fredericton, New Brunswick
Media representatives who wish to attend the event should arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in.
SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada
For further information: Marie-Emmanuelle Cadieux, Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction, marie-emmanuelle.cadieux@canada.ca; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, ps.mediarelations-relationsaveclesmedias.sp@canada.ca
Share this article