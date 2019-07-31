Media Advisory - Minister Blair to make a funding announcement

OTTAWA, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction, as he makes a funding announcement to the Province of New Brunswick under the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence. He will be joined by the Honourable Carl Urquhart, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General of New Brunswick.

Following the announcement, Ministers Blair and Urquhart will take questions from the media.

Date

Thursday, August 1, 2019

Time

9:00 a.m. ADT

Location

Chancery Place

675 King Street, 1st floor, Media Room

Fredericton, New Brunswick

Media representatives who wish to attend the event should arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in.

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

For further information: Marie-Emmanuelle Cadieux, Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction, marie-emmanuelle.cadieux@canada.ca; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, ps.mediarelations-relationsaveclesmedias.sp@canada.ca

Related Links

https://www.publicsafety.gc.ca

