Media Advisory - Minister Blair to make a funding announcement
Jun 13, 2019, 16:29 ET
COQUITLAM, BC, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction, as he makes a funding announcement under the Contribution Program to Combat Serious and Organized Crime (CPCSOC).
Following the announcement, Minister Blair will take questions from the media.
Date
Friday, June 14, 2019
Time
11:30 a.m. PDT
Location
Children of the Street Society
210 – 1130 Austin Avenue
Coquitlam, British Columbia
Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 10 minutes in advance to sign-in and present photo ID and credentials. Photo ID must be visible at all times.
For further information: Marie-Emmanuelle Cadieux, Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction, marie-emmanuelle.cadieux@canada.ca; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, ps.mediarelations-relationsaveclesmedias.sp@canada.ca
