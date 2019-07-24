Media advisory - Minister Blair to announce support for Canada's steel industry in northern Ontario and Alberta

Jul 24, 2019, 16:15 ET
OTTAWA, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will announce a significant investment through the government's Strategic Innovation Fund to support Canada's steel industry.
|
Date:
|
Friday, July 26, 2019
|
Time:
|
9:30 a.m. ET
|
Location:
|
Tenaris Algoma Tubes
Stay connected
Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.
Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.
Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: CanadianInnovation, Instagram: @CDNinnovation and LinkedIn
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
For further information: Dani Keenan, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, 343-291-1710; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, ic.mediarelations-mediasrelations.ic@canada.ca
Share this article