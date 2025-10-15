SNUNEYMUXW FIRST NATION, BC, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, along with Chief Wyse of Snuneymuxw First Nation will make an important announcement regarding lands and economic development.

Date: Thursday, October 16, 2025

Time: 9:30 a.m. (PT)

Where: Snuneymuxw Recreation and Wellness Centre

1145 Totem Rd, Nanaimo, BC V9R 1H1



Link to Google Maps for 1145 Totem Rd (this link is outside of Canada.ca)



Members of the media are invited to arrive at 8:45 a.m. (PT) to attend the announcement and a press conference to follow. Media may contact the representatives listed below to request an interview with the Chief or Minister, subject to availability. Photo opportunities will be available during the speeches and on-site, following the announcement.

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For more information (media only): Alec Wilson, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected], 819-661-1538; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, [email protected]; Andrew Sutherland, Director of Communications, Snuneymuxw First Nation, [email protected], 778-320-4291