TORONTO, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development (Housing) and Member of Parliament for Spadina–Fort York, Mr. Adam Vaughan, and His Worship John Tory, Mayor of the City of Toronto will make an announcement on High Frequency Rail in Ontario.

They will all be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement.

For media participation on-site:

In line with the Public Health Agency of Canada and Ontario Public Health's recommendations, in-person attendance will be controlled by Transport Canada. Official photo identification must be presented at registration.Wearing a face cover is mandatory.

We ask for people who have recently received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19, or are awaiting test results, or who have been exposed to COVID-19, or are experiencing symptoms as described on Health Canada's website , to not to attend in person.

Date: Thursday, July 8, 2021 Time: 2:00 p.m. EDT Location: Toronto Union Station – The Great Hall

65 Front Street West

Toronto, ON

Live stream: Transport Canada Facebook page

