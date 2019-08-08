Media Advisory - Michael McLeod, MP for the NWT, and the Honourable Caroline Cochrane, the NWT' Minister responsible for Education, Culture, Employment and Status of Women, will make an important announcement in the North

OTTAWA, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, and the Honourable Caroline Cochrane, the Northwest Territories' Minister responsible for Education, Culture, Employment and Status of Women, will make an important announcement in support of empowering women in the North.

The details are as follows:

Date: August 8, 2019

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Location:

Great Hall

Legislative Assembly of the Northwest Territories

4570-48 Street; Box 1320

Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

Please note that this advisory is subject to change without notice.

All times are local.

For further information: Rosalyn Stevens, Special Assistant, Communications, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality, 819-420-7025; Joshua Kirkey, Manager, Communications Services, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6884

