Media Advisory - Member of Parliament David Graham to Make an Announcement About the 125th Anniversary Celebrations of Notre-Dame-de-Pontmain

The Government of Canada supports the 125th anniversary celebrations of Notre-Dame-de-Pontmain, the oldest village in the northern Laurentians

NOTRE-DAME-DE-PONTMAIN, QC, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - David Graham, Member of Parliament (Laurentides-–Labelle), will make an announcement on Thursday about support for a commemorative project marking the 125th anniversary of the incorporation of Notre-Dame-de-Pontmain, the oldest village in the northern Laurentians. He will make this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Thursday, August 8, 2019

TIME:

2:30 p.m.

PLACE:

Notre-Dame-de-Pontmain Town Hall

5 Rue de l'Église

Notre-Dame-de-Pontmain, Quebec

