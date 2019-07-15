Media Advisory - Member of Parliament Bagnell to make a drug-impaired driving funding announcement Français
Jul 15, 2019, 15:00 ET
OTTAWA, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join Larry Bagnell, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction, as he makes a funding announcement to the Territory of Yukon to counter drug-impaired driving. He will be joined by the Honourable Tracy-Anne McPhee, Yukon Minister of Justice.
Following the announcement, Member of Parliament Bagnell will take questions from the media.
Date
Tuesday, July 16, 2019
Time
11:00 a.m. PDT
Location
Government of Yukon Main Administration Building
Main Foyer, Ground Floor
2071 2nd Avenue
Whitehorse, Yukon
Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign-in and present photo ID and credentials. Photo ID must be visible at all times.
Marie-Emmanuelle Cadieux, Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction, marie-emmanuelle.cadieux@canada.ca; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, ps.mediarelations-relationsaveclesmedias.sp@canada.ca
