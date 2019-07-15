Media Advisory - Member of Parliament Bagnell to make a drug-impaired driving funding announcement

OTTAWA, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join Larry Bagnell, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction, as he makes a funding announcement to the Territory of Yukon to counter drug-impaired driving. He will be joined by the Honourable Tracy-Anne McPhee, Yukon Minister of Justice.

Following the announcement, Member of Parliament Bagnell will take questions from the media.

Date

Tuesday, July 16, 2019

Time

11:00 a.m. PDT

Location

Government of Yukon Main Administration Building

Main Foyer, Ground Floor

2071 2nd Avenue

Whitehorse, Yukon

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign-in and present photo ID and credentials. Photo ID must be visible at all times.

