Media Advisory - Manitoba Metis Federation and Government of Canada announce partnership to strengthen economic development opportunities
Feb 03, 2021, 16:13 ET
WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, and David Chartrand, President of the Manitoba Metis Federation, will provide details regarding a partnership to advance reconciliation and support Métis economic development.
Following the announcement, Minister Vandal and President Chartrand will be available to answer questions from the media. To ask a question, please use the 'raise hand' function on Zoom. Once it is your turn you will be allowed to unmute yourself and ask your question.
Date:
Thursday, February 4, 2021
Time:
11:00 a.m. CT
Location:
The virtual news conference will take place over Zoom and will be recorded. Please register by clicking here.
