TORONTO, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - KPMG in Canada thought leaders in innovation will be available for interviews at Collision, North America's fastest-growing tech conference from June 20-23 in Toronto.

KPMG leaders will be moderating panels and giving keynote introductions on topics such as corporate innovation, the future of work, sustainability and the evolution of finance.

"With 33,000+ attendees from 140 countries, Collision is where the world's most innovative thinkers come to exchange ideas about shaping our future for the better through technology and innovation," says Armughan Ahmad, President and Managing Partner, Digital, KPMG in Canada. "As a member of one of the world's largest professional services firms, we are proud to play a key role in connecting the dots across the global ecosystems to advance the innovation agenda across government, corporate and start-ups."

KPMG in Canada partners speaking at Collision include (all times are EST):

KPMG in Canada will be making several announcements and offering live technology demonstrations at Collision.

The firm also welcomes entrepreneurs and startups attending Collision to apply to the KPMG Private Enterprise Global Tech Innovator competition, which gives Canadian startups the opportunity to showcase their ideas on a national and global scale. The competition is open to Canadian entrepreneurs who can demonstrate to a panel of industry professionals that they have developed innovative technologies, established business models, and have the potential to scale-up globally.

The most exciting, early-stage tech innovators will compete in the Canadian portion of the competition. The winner of the national finals will then be selected to participate in the global finals during the Web Summit conference in Lisbon, Portugal, in November 2022.

The KPMG booth will be located at E229 near the Investor to Startup Meetings, Stages 3 and 4, and opposite the Startup Showcase Stage at the Enercare Centre, 100 Princes' Blvd, Toronto, ON M6K 3C3.

KPMG in Canada is a corporate sponsor of Collision.

