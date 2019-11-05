Media Advisory - Itinerary for Wednesday, November 6, 2019 Français

News provided by

Prime Minister's Office

Nov 05, 2019, 18:43 ET

OTTAWA, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario  


9:30 a.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with Richard E. Neal, Chairman of the Committee on Ways and Means of the United States House of Representatives, along with Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland.



Office of the Prime Minister

West Block

Parliament Hill




Note for media:




  • Photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca / pm.gc.ca/eng/media

Related Links

http://pm.gc.ca/

Organization Profile

Prime Minister's Office

You just read:

Media Advisory - Itinerary for Wednesday, November 6, 2019

News provided by

Prime Minister's Office

Nov 05, 2019, 18:43 ET