Media Advisory - Itinerary for Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Jun 11, 2019, 16:23 ET
OTTAWA, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Ottawa, Ontario
|
9:30 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend the National Caucus meeting.
|
Room 225A
|
2:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.
|
3:35 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with the Secretary-General of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie, Louise Mushikiwabo. Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie Mélanie Joly will be in attendance.
|
Office of the Prime Minister
|
Note for media:
|
