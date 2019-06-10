Media Advisory - Itinerary for Tuesday, June 11, 2019 Français

9:30 a.m.

The Prime Minister will attend the Cabinet meeting.



  • Ministers will be available to media in the third floor foyer of West Block as of 12:00 p.m.


2:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend Question Period.

