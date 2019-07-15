Media Advisory - Itinerary for Tuesday, July 16, 2019
Jul 15, 2019, 16:14 ET
OTTAWA, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Montréal, Quebec
3:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with members of the Hellenic community.
Closed to media.
4:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with members of women's organizations.
Closed to media.
