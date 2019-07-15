Media Advisory - Itinerary for Tuesday, July 16, 2019

News provided by

Prime Minister's Office

Jul 15, 2019, 16:14 ET

OTTAWA, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Montréal, Quebec


3:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with members of the Hellenic community.




Closed to media.


4:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with members of women's organizations.




Closed to media.

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca / pm.gc.ca/eng/media

Related Links

http://pm.gc.ca/

Organization Profile

Prime Minister's Office

You just read:

Media Advisory - Itinerary for Tuesday, July 16, 2019

News provided by

Prime Minister's Office

Jul 15, 2019, 16:14 ET