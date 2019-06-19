Media Advisory - Itinerary for Thursday, June 20, 2019 Français

Prime Minister's Office

Jun 19, 2019

OTTAWA, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Washington, D.C., United States



12:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will arrive at the White House.



West Wing Portico
White House



Note for media:



  • Open coverage


12:05 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the President of the United States, Donald Trump.



Oval Office, West Wing

White House



Note for media:



  • Pooled photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting 


12:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will attend a Luncheon given by the President of the United States, Donald Trump.



Cabinet Room, West Wing

White House



Note for media:




  • Official photographers only


2:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.



Speaker's Conference Room

Room H-230, 2nd Floor

United States Capitol

Capitol Hill



Note for media:



  • Pooled photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting 


3:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell.



Leader's Conference Room

Room S-230, 2nd Floor

United State Capitol

Capitol Hill



Note for media:



  • Pooled photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting 


4:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will hold a media availability.



Embassy of Canada to the United States

501 Pennsylvania Avenue North West



Note for media:



  • Open coverage


8:15 p.m.

The Prime Minister will depart for Ottawa.



Closed to media.

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca

