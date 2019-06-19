Media Advisory - Itinerary for Thursday, June 20, 2019 Français
Jun 19, 2019, 17:19 ET
OTTAWA, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Washington, D.C., United States
|
12:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will arrive at the White House.
|
West Wing Portico
|
Note for media:
|
|
12:05 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with the President of the United States, Donald Trump.
|
Oval Office, West Wing
|
White House
|
Note for media:
|
|
12:30 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend a Luncheon given by the President of the United States, Donald Trump.
|
Cabinet Room, West Wing
|
White House
|
Note for media:
|
|
2:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.
|
Speaker's Conference Room
|
Room H-230, 2nd Floor
|
United States Capitol
|
Capitol Hill
|
Note for media:
|
|
3:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with the Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell.
|
Leader's Conference Room
|
Room S-230, 2nd Floor
|
United State Capitol
|
Capitol Hill
|
Note for media:
|
|
4:30 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will hold a media availability.
|
Embassy of Canada to the United States
|
501 Pennsylvania Avenue North West
|
Note for media:
|
|
8:15 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will depart for Ottawa.
|
Closed to media.
This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
For further information: PMO Media Relations: media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca / pm.gc.ca/eng/media
Share this article