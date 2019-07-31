Media Advisory - Itinerary for Thursday, August 1, 2019 Français

OTTAWA, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Iqaluit, Nunavut  


10:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will make an announcement regarding marine conservation and investments in Inuit communities and hold a media availability. Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Jonathan Wilkinson and Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna will be in attendance.



Nunavut Arctic College

514 Niaqunngusiariaq Road



Notes for media:




  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to present themselves no later than 9:00 a.m. and follow signage to the eastern side entrance of Nunavut Arctic College. 


Arctic Bay, Nunavut


4:00 p.m. 

The Prime Minister will visit Arctic Bay and will participate in a community feast.



Arctic Bay Community Hall 



Notes for media:



  • Pooled coverage

