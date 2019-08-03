Media Advisory - Itinerary for Sunday, August 4, 2019 Français

OTTAWA, Aug. 3, 2019 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Vancouver, British Columbia  


12:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will participate in the Vancouver Pride Parade.



Notes for media:



  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 11:15 a.m. corner of Bute and Robson streets

