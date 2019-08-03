Media Advisory - Itinerary for Sunday, August 4, 2019 Français
Prime Minister's Office
Aug 03, 2019, 16:00 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 3, 2019 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Vancouver, British Columbia
|
12:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will participate in the Vancouver Pride Parade.
|
Notes for media:
|
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
PMO Media Relations: media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca
