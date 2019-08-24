Media Advisory - Itinerary for Sunday, August 25, 2019 Français
Note: All times local
|
Biarritz, France
|
9:30 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in the G7 Working Session I.
|
Centre des Congrès Bellevue
|
Place Bellevue
|
Note for media:
|
|
12:15 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with the President of United States of America, Donald Trump.
|
Centre des Congrès Bellevue
|
Place Bellevue
|
Note for media:
|
|
1:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in the G7 Expanded Working Luncheon, hosted by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.
|
Closed to media.
|
3:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in the G7 Working Session II.
|
Centre des Congrès Bellevue
|
Place Bellevue
|
Note for media:
|
|
4:45 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame.
|
Centre des Congrès Bellevue
|
Place Bellevue
|
Note for media:
|
|
6:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel.
|
Hôtel du Palais
|
1, avenue de l'Impératrice
|
Note for media:
|
|
7:30 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in the G7 family photo.
|
Hôtel du Palais
|
1, avenue de l'Impératrice
|
Note for media:
|
|
8:45 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend the G7 Leaders' Dinner hosted by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and Brigitte Macron.
|
Closed to media.
