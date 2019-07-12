Media Advisory - Itinerary for Saturday, July 13, 2019 Français

OTTAWA, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Surrey, British Columbia



2:15 p.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with families to highlight the Canada Child Benefit.



Surrey Sport and Leisure Complex

16555 Fraser Highway #110



Notes for media:

  • Photo opportunity at beginning of the meeting
  • Media should arrive no later than 1:45 p.m.

This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca

