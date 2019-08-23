Media Advisory - Itinerary for Saturday, August 24, 2019 Français
Aug 23, 2019, 17:28 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Biarritz, France
|
4:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson.
|
Mathilde Room, Ground Floor
|
Hôtel du Palais Biarritz
|
1, avenue de l'Impératrice
|
Note for media:
|
|
5:30 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe.
|
Mathilde Room, Ground Floor
|
Hôtel du Palais Biarritz
|
1, avenue de l'Impératrice
|
Note for media:
|
|
7:30 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will be welcomed by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and Brigitte Macron.
|
Lighthouse of Biarritz
|
Pointe Saint-Martin
|
Note for media:
|
|
8:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in the G7 family photo.
|
Lighthouse of Biarritz
|
Pointe Saint-Martin
|
Note for media:
|
|
8:30 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will attend the G7 Leaders' Dinner hosted by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.
|
Lighthouse of Biarritz
|
Pointe Saint-Martin
|
Note for media:
|
This document is also available at http://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
For further information: PMO Media Relations: media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca / pm.gc.ca/eng/media
Share this article