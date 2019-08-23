Media Advisory - Itinerary for Saturday, August 24, 2019

Biarritz, France







4:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson.









Mathilde Room, Ground Floor



Hôtel du Palais Biarritz



1, avenue de l'Impératrice









Note for media:









Pooled photo opportunity







5:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe.









7:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will be welcomed by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and Brigitte Macron.









Lighthouse of Biarritz



Pointe Saint-Martin









Note for media:









Pooled photo opportunity and host broadcast coverage







8:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in the G7 family photo.









8:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend the G7 Leaders' Dinner hosted by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.









