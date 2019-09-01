Media Advisory - Itinerary for Monday, September 2, 2019
Sep 01, 2019, 18:47 ET
OTTAWA, Sept. 1, 2019
Note: All times local
Hamilton, Ontario
10:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will participate in the Labour Day Parade. Minister of Seniors Filomena Tassi will be in attendance.
Bay Street at Stuart Street
Notes for media:
