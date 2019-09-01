Media Advisory - Itinerary for Monday, September 2, 2019

Note: All times local

Hamilton, Ontario


10:00 a.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in the Labour Day Parade. Minister of Seniors Filomena Tassi will be in attendance.




Bay Street at Stuart Street 



Notes for media:




  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 9:15 a.m. at the corner of Bay Street and Stuart Street.

