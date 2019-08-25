Media Advisory - Itinerary for Monday, August 26, 2019 Français
Aug 25, 2019, 19:58 ET
OTTAWA, Aug. 25, 2019 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
Biarritz, France
|
9:45 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in the Foreign Policy and Security Affairs Working Session.
|
Closed to media.
|
10:30 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in the G7 Expanded Working Session III.
|
Centre des Congrès Bellevue
|
Place Bellevue
|
Note for media:
|
|
11:45 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa.
|
Centre des Congrès Bellevue
|
Place Bellevue
|
Note for media:
|
|
1:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in the G7 Expanded Working Luncheon, hosted by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.
|
Centre des Congrès Bellevue
|
Place Bellevue
|
Note for media:
|
|
2:15 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in the Foreign Policy and Security Affairs Working Session II.
|
Closed to media.
|
3:00 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in the G7 Closing Session.
|
Closed to media.
|
4:30 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will hold a media availability.
|
Conference Room 2
|
Casino Barrière Biarritz
|
1, avenue Édouard VII
|
Note for media:
|
|
8:30 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will depart for Ottawa.
|
Closed to media.
