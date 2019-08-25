Media Advisory - Itinerary for Monday, August 26, 2019 Français

OTTAWA, Aug. 25, 2019 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

 

Biarritz, France


9:45 a.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in the Foreign Policy and Security Affairs Working Session.



Closed to media.


10:30 a.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in the G7 Expanded Working Session III.



Centre des Congrès Bellevue

Place Bellevue



Note for media:




  • Pooled photo opportunity and host broadcast coverage


11:45 a.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa.



Centre des Congrès Bellevue

Place Bellevue



Note for media:




  • Pooled photo opportunity


1:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in the G7 Expanded Working Luncheon, hosted by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.




Centre des Congrès Bellevue

Place Bellevue



Note for media:




  • Pooled photo opportunity and host broadcast coverage


2:15 p.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in the Foreign Policy and Security Affairs Working Session II.



Closed to media.



3:00 p.m.

The Prime Minister will participate in the G7 Closing Session.



Closed to media.


4:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will hold a media availability. 



Conference Room 2

Casino Barrière Biarritz 


1, avenue Édouard VII



Note for media:




  • Open coverage


8:30 p.m.

The Prime Minister will depart for Ottawa.



Closed to media.

 

