Media Advisory - Itinerary for Friday, November 8, 2019

Nov 07, 2019, 16:00 ET

Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario


9:30 a.m.

The Prime Minister will meet with the Premier of Manitoba, the Honourable Brian Pallister.



  • Photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting

