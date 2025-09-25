MEDIA ADVISORY - Israeli bombardment of Hospitals in Gaza continues in clear violation of the Geneva Conventions:

Al -Shifa hospital is collapsing, Al- Rantisi Children's Hospital and Gaza's Eye Hospital are now out of service due to heavy Isreali bombardment

"The occupation deliberately and systematically targets the health-care system in the Gaza governorate as part of its genocidal policy against the Strip," said the Health Ministry. "None of the facilities or hospitals have safe access routes that allow patients and the wounded to reach them."

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - UOSSM Canada is sounding the alarm as Gaza's healthcare system faces imminent collapse under systematic attacks accelerating the ethnic cleansing of northern Gaza.

WHAT: Urgent press conference and media availability with doctors in Gaza and UOSSM Canada leadership

WHEN: Saturday, September 27, 2025, at 1:00 pm (ET)

WHERE: Mississauga Convention Center, 75 Derry Rd W, Mississauga, ON L5W 1N5.

Israel has forced Al-Rantisi Children's Hospital and Gaza's Eye Hospital out of service by blocking access, bombing, and attacking each facility. The Jordan Field Hospital has been disabled, and Al-Quds Hospital rendered inaccessible by Israeli military blockade.

These assaults follow the exact six-step pattern already documented in Gaza: intimidation and warnings, escalating strikes, direct targeting and siege, raids and occupation, destruction and decommissioning, and finally, mass displacement once hospitals are no longer functional.

The ongoing attacks on hospitals and healthcare workers in northern Gaza, including Al-Shifa Hospital, reflect this same documented strategy: a systematic campaign of mass forcible displacement and genocide.

Dr. Anas Al Kassem, Vice Chair of UOSSM Canada and Trauma Surgeon:

"The forced evacuation of the Indonesian, Rantisi, and Eye Hospitals; all operated by UOSSM Canada is nothing short of catastrophic. The systematic targeting of every hospital in northern Gaza has left the entire region without functional healthcare. Thousands of patients, including children and the critically ill, have been abandoned without access to life saving care. This is a deliberate assault on healthcare and a violation of international humanitarian law."

Dr. Amgad El Sherief, Board Member of UOSSM Canada and Thoracic Surgeon:

"What we are witnessing is a complete dismantling of Gaza's healthcare system. With every hospital in the north rendered non-functional, people are left with no safe place to seek treatment. As a surgeon, I cannot fathom the suffering of patients who need urgent care but have nowhere to turn. These attacks are not only war crimes; they are an attack on humanity itself."

Attacking hospitals is a war crime and a grave breach of the Geneva Convention. Every hour of silence costs lives.

Dr Aliya Khan Professor of Medicine and Board Member of UOSSM said " The people of Gaza are being starved to death, bombed, and children are being shot at in the head and chest at close range. The true death toll has been estimated to be between 377,000 to 400,000 and Gaza now has the highest per capita number of child amputees in the world. Denying babies access to infant formula and children the basics of life - food, water and medical care is barbaric and inhumane. As physicians we have a moral and ethical obligation to speak out and demand an end to this horrific genocide, stop the bombing and evacuate the wounded and open up a humanitarian corridor allowing food, water and medical care to enter Gaza.

Current Status of Hospitals in Gaza:

Al-Shifa Hospital – Gaza's largest, barely functional, oxygen and fuel nearly depleted, ICU failing, Israeli forces less than 1 km away.

Al-Rantisi Children's Hospital – struck repeatedly, forced out of service.

– struck repeatedly, forced out of service. Gaza's Eye (Ophthalmology) Hospital – suspended operations, inaccessible.

– suspended operations, inaccessible. Jordan Field Hospital – damaged, relocated to Khan Younis with drastically reduced capacity.

– damaged, relocated to Khan Younis with drastically reduced capacity. Al-Quds Hospital (Palestine Red Crescent) – heavily damaged, services suspended, ambulances unable to reach safely.

Reliable Sources & Documentation

UN OHCHR Report ( Dec 2024 ): Pattern of Hospital Attacks

): Forensic Architecture: Destruction of Medical Infrastructure

Reuters ( Sept 22, 2025 ): Rantisi and Eye Hospital Out of Service

): AP: Jordan Field Hospital Relocated

Al Jazeera: Al-Quds Hospital Ceases Operations

CALL TO MEDIA

Israeli forces are less than one kilometer from Al-Shifa Hospital. Collapse or raid could happen at any moment.

UOSSM Canada urges all journalists to attend the press conference, request interviews with medical doctors and nurses in Gaza, and report the facts on the systematic dismantling of Gaza's health system.

Hospitals are collapsing under siege. Every hour of silence costs lives.

