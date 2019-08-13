Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Oromocto Français
Aug 13, 2019, 13:30 ET
OROMOCTO, NB, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding tourism, green infrastructure and road improvements with the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Matt DeCourcey, Member of Parliament for Fredericton; the Honourable Mary Wilson, Minister of Economic Development and Small Business; the Honourable Jeff Carr, Minister of Environment and Local Government; and Robert Powell, Mayor of Oromocto.
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, August 14, 2019
|
Time:
|
2:00 p.m. ADT
|
Location:
|
Future site of the Gateway Wetland Nature Trails and Conservation Centre
|
26 Gateway Drive
|
Oromocto, New Brunswick
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
Web: Infrastructure Canada
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Bruce Macfarlane, Communications Director, Regional Development Corporation, 506-444-4583, Bruce.macfarlane@gnb.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca
Share this article