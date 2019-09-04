Media Advisory - Infrastructure Announcement in Northern Saskatchewan

LA RONGE, SK, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Todd Goudy, Provincial Secretary, on behalf of the Government of Saskatchewan.

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2019



Time: 3:30.p.m. CST



Location: La Ronge Townhall

Council Chambers

1212 Hildebrand Drive

La Ronge, SK

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Dan Palmer, Saskatchewan Ministry of Government Relations, Communications, 306-787-7151, dan.palmer@gov.sk.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

