Media Advisory - Infrastructure Announcement in Northern Saskatchewan
Sep 04, 2019, 17:12 ET
LA RONGE, SK, Sept. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Todd Goudy, Provincial Secretary, on behalf of the Government of Saskatchewan.
Date:
Thursday, September 5, 2019
Time:
3:30.p.m. CST
Location:
La Ronge Townhall
Council Chambers
1212 Hildebrand Drive
La Ronge, SK
Web: Infrastructure Canada
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Dan Palmer, Saskatchewan Ministry of Government Relations, Communications, 306-787-7151, dan.palmer@gov.sk.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca
