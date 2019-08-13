Media Advisory: Infrastructure announcement in New Brunswick Français
Aug 13, 2019, 14:45 ET
UTOPIA, NB, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event with the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Jeff Carr, Minister of Environment and Local Government, and Member of the Legislative Assembly for New Maryland–Sunbury.
Date:
Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Time:
10:00 a.m. (ADT)
Location:
Lake Utopia Hatchery
1209 Route 785
Utopia, New Brunswick
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Jeremy Trevors, Communications Officer, New Brunswick, 506-453-5912, jeremy.trevors@gnb.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca
