Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Greater Napanee
Jul 12, 2019, 17:06 ET
GREATER NAPANEE, ON, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important infrastructure event regarding the Greater Napanee Water Pollution Control Plant with Mike Bossio, Member of Parliament for Hastings–Lennox and Addington, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development; and Her Worship Marg Isbester, Mayor of the Town of Greater Napanee.
Date:
Monday, July 15, 2019
Time:
1:00 p.m. EDT
Location:
Town Hall
Web: Infrastructure Canada
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
For further information: Emilie Simard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Rural Economic Development, 613-864-7690, emilie.simard3@canada.ca; Town of Greater Napanee, 613-354-3351, info@greaternapanee.com; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, infc.media.infc@canada.ca
