CORNER BROOK, NL, March 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Kody Blois, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for Kings--Hants; Hal Cormier, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Forestry, Agriculture and Lands, and Member of the House of Assembly for St. George's – Humber; and Her Worship Linda Chaisson, Mayor of Corner Brook.

Date: Monday, March 23, 2026



Time: 2:30 p.m. NDT



Location: Corner Brook Civic Centre, Meeting Room

1 Canada Games Place

Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador, A2H 6C9

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Janelle Simms, Transportation and Infrastructure, 709-729-1758, 709-327-6152, [email protected]; Ryan Butt, Communications Director, City of Corner Brook, 709-637-1662, [email protected]