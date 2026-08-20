Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Ajax

THE TOWN OF AJAX, ON, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with Jennifer McKelvie, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Ajax Centre; John Henry, Regional Chair and CEO of the Regional Municipality of Durham; Sterling Lee, Deputy Mayor & Ward 2 Regional Councillor, Town of Ajax; and John MacKenzie, CEO at Toronto and Region Conservation Authority.

Date: Friday, August 21, 2026



Time: 8:30 a.m. EDT



Location: Church Street South and the 401

Ajax, Ontario

Directions to site: Entrance to the site is located on the east side of Church St S, approximately 80m south of Mill St. Follow the laneway to the parking area underneath Highway 401.

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Devon Jarvis, Manager of Communications & Engagement | Public & Strategic Affairs, Town of Ajax, Email: [email protected], 905-409-1491