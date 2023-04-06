KITCHENUHMAYKOOSIB INNINUWUG NATION, ON, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Chief Donny Morris will be joined by the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Federal Minister of Indigenous Services, the Honourable Michael Parsa, Ontario Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, and the Honourable Greg Rickford, Ontario Minister of Northern Development and Minister of Indigenous Affairs, to sign and celebrate the coordination agreement to support Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug Dibenjikewin Onaakonikewin (KIDO) new child and family law.

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m. CDT

Where: KI Band Office Community Events

Centre Room (old Aglace Chapman Education Centre)

Big Trout Lake, ON P0V 1G0

Follow us on Twitter:

GovCan – Indigenous

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For further information: (media only): Zeus Eden, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; ISC Media Relations, [email protected]; Bruno D'Angelo, Principle Managing Director and Creative Director, TAG Creative Strategy, [email protected]; Patrick Bissett, Minister Parsa's Office, [email protected]; Media Relations, Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services, [email protected]