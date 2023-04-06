MEDIA ADVISORY - Historic coordination agreement to be signed between Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug Nation, Canada, and Ontario related to First Nations children and families Français
Apr 06, 2023, 15:51 ET
KITCHENUHMAYKOOSIB INNINUWUG NATION, ON, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Chief Donny Morris will be joined by the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Federal Minister of Indigenous Services, the Honourable Michael Parsa, Ontario Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, and the Honourable Greg Rickford, Ontario Minister of Northern Development and Minister of Indigenous Affairs, to sign and celebrate the coordination agreement to support Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug Dibenjikewin Onaakonikewin (KIDO) new child and family law.
Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Time: 10:00 a.m. CDT
Where: KI Band Office Community Events
Centre Room (old Aglace Chapman Education Centre)
Big Trout Lake, ON P0V 1G0
