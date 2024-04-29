OTTAWA, ON, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to Rideau Hall to cover the presentation of credentials of five new heads of mission to Canada.

During the ceremony, the following new heads of mission will present their credentials to the Governor General:

His Excellency Juan Carlos García Pérez De Arce

Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Chile

His Excellency Joseph Edward Sokoine

High Commissioner-designate for the United Republic of Tanzania

His Excellency Mark Anthony Pace

High Commissioner-designate for the Republic of Malta

His Excellency Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz

Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Cuba

His Excellency Bharat Raj Paudyal

Ambassador-designate of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal

Date: April 30, 2024

Time: 1:30 p.m.

Location: Rideau Hall Ballroom

Notes for media:

To guarantee your access to the ceremony, we ask that you please confirm your attendance with the Rideau Hall Press Office at [email protected] .

. Media are asked to arrive at the Princess Anne Entrance no later than 1:15 p.m. on the day of the ceremony.

on the day of the ceremony. Photos taken by the Governor General's official photographer can be made available upon request.

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

For further information: Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, [email protected]