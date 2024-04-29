Apr 29, 2024, 09:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to Rideau Hall to cover the presentation of credentials of five new heads of mission to Canada.
During the ceremony, the following new heads of mission will present their credentials to the Governor General:
His Excellency Juan Carlos García Pérez De Arce
Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Chile
His Excellency Joseph Edward Sokoine
High Commissioner-designate for the United Republic of Tanzania
His Excellency Mark Anthony Pace
High Commissioner-designate for the Republic of Malta
His Excellency Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz
Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Cuba
His Excellency Bharat Raj Paudyal
Ambassador-designate of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal
Date: April 30, 2024
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Rideau Hall Ballroom
- To guarantee your access to the ceremony, we ask that you please confirm your attendance with the Rideau Hall Press Office at [email protected].
- Media are asked to arrive at the Princess Anne Entrance no later than 1:15 p.m. on the day of the ceremony.
- Photos taken by the Governor General's official photographer can be made available upon request.
