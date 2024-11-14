MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENTS OF CANADA, QUEBEC, AND THE CITY OF LÉVIS TO MAKE HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN LÉVIS
Nov 14, 2024, 15:48 ET
LÉVIS, QC, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Member of Parliament for Québec, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, Bernard Drainville, Minister of Education, Minister responsible for the Chaudière-Appalaches region and MNA for Lévis, on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Minister responsible for Housing, and Gilles Lehouillier, Mayor of Lévis, for the announcement.
Journalists, photographers and cameramen are required to register at [email protected] before October 15, at 8:30 am (ET).
Date:
October 15, 2024
Time:
9:30 am (ET)
Location:
The address will be confirmed upon registration.
