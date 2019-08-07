Media Advisory - Governments of Canada and Ontario to Make an Announcement Related to Affordable Housing in Oxford County Français

WOODSTOCK, ON, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal and provincial governments will be making an announcement related to affordable housing in Woodstock on August 8, 2019.

Media are invited to join the Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, and the Honourable Steve Clark, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

August 8, 2019


1:30 p.m.


786 Southwood Way
Woodstock, ON

