Media Advisory - Governments of Canada and Ontario to Make an Announcement Related to Affordable Housing in Oxford County Français
Aug 07, 2019, 20:29 ET
WOODSTOCK, ON, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal and provincial governments will be making an announcement related to affordable housing in Woodstock on August 8, 2019.
Media are invited to join the Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, and the Honourable Steve Clark, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.
Date:
August 8, 2019
Time:
1:30 p.m.
Location:
786 Southwood Way
For further information: Angelina Ritacco, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, 416-218-3320, aritacco@cmhc-schl.gc.ca; Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca; Conrad Spezowka, Communications, Ontario Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, 416-585-7066, mma.media@ontario.ca; Julie O'Driscoll, Minister's Office, Ontario Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, 416-569-0569, julie.odriscoll@ontario.ca
