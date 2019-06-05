Media Advisory - Government of Canada to support Canadian youth facing barriers to employment Français
Jun 05, 2019, 11:21 ET
GATINEAU, QC, June 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, will highlight the recent launch of a strategy to help young Canadians find and keep good-quality jobs. He will be joined by Francis Drouin, Member of Parliament for Glengarry–Prescott–Russell.
The announcement is being made on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour.
A photo opportunity and media availability will follow.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
DATE:
Thursday, June 6, 2019
TIME:
12:30 p.m.
PLACE:
Youth Now Farm
5039 Russell Road
Carlsbad Springs, Ontario
For further information: (media only): Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, P.C., M.P, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 819-654-5546; Media Relations Office Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca
