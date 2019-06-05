Media Advisory - Government of Canada to support Canadian youth facing barriers to employment

GATINEAU, QC, June 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, will highlight the recent launch of a strategy to help young Canadians find and keep good-quality jobs. He will be joined by Francis Drouin, Member of Parliament for Glengarry–Prescott–Russell.

The announcement is being made on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

DATE : Thursday, June 6, 2019



TIME : 12:30 p.m.



PLACE : Youth Now Farm

5039 Russell Road

Carlsbad Springs, Ontario

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: (media only): Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, P.C., M.P, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 819-654-5546; Media Relations Office Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

Related Links

www.hrsdc-rhdsc.gc.ca

