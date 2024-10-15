MEDIA ADVISORY - Government of Canada to provide update on Public Lands for Homes Plan, as part of Canada's Housing Plan

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Charles Sousa, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant, will announce developments in the government's efforts to address the national housing crisis and build more homes, faster.

There will be a media availability following the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change and all times are local.

Date: October 16, 2024

Time: 11:00 AM

Location: Mississauga, Ontario

