Media Advisory - Government of Canada to Make Major Housing-Related Announcement in Guelph

GUELPH, ON, March 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making a major announcement related to housing in Guelph.

Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Lloyd Longfield, Member of Parliament for Guelph, Mike Harris, Member of Provincial Parliament for Kitchener—Conestoga, Cam Guthrie, Mayor of Guelph, Kelly Linton, Warden of Wellington County, and Brendan Lane, from St. Joseph's Housing Corporation, for the announcement.

Date: March 18, 2021



Time: 10:00 am ET



Location: The press conference will be livestreamed at this link: https://asquared.tv/cmhc.html

Notes:

Media will also have the opportunity to participate in the Q&A portion of the announcement through a chat function on the livestream.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Mikaela Harrison, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected]; Audrey-Anne Coulombe, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Media Relations, [email protected]

