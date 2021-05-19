EDMONTON, AB, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making a major announcement related to housing in Edmonton.

Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary for Housing, for the announcement.

Date: May 20th, 2021



Time: 12:00 PM MT



Location: The press conference will be livestreamed at this link: https://asquared.tv/cmhc.html

Notes:

Media will also have the opportunity to participate in the Q&A portion of the announcement through a chat function on the livestream.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Mikaela Harrison, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected]; Leonard Catling, Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]

