MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE HOUSING-RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT IN YELLOWKNIFE

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, along with Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, and the Honourable Paulie Chinna, Minister responsible for Northwest Territories Housing Corporation for the announcement.

Date: January 19, 2022



Time: 10:00 AM MT



Location: The press conference will be livestreamed at this link: https://vimeo.com/event/1733524

Notes:

Media will also have the opportunity to participate in the Q&A portion of the announcement by teleconference: (+1) 888 886 7786

Conference ID: 63666671

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Arevig Afarian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Media Relations, [email protected]