ST. THOMAS, ON, April 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making an announcement related to housing in southwestern Ontario.

Media are invited to join the Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, and Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre.

Date: April 13, 2021



Time: 9:00 am ET



Location: The press conference will be livestreamed at this link: https://asquared.tv/cmhc.html

Notes:

Media will also have the opportunity to participate in the Q&A portion of the announcement through a chat function on the livestream here: https://asquared.tv/cmhc.html

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Mikaela Harrison, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected]; Audrey-Anne Coulombe, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Media Relations, [email protected]

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

