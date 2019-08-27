Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make announcement related to the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive & the Shared Equity Mortgage Provider Fund Français
Aug 27, 2019, 09:00 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal Government will be making an announcement related to the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive and the Shared Equity Mortgage Provider Fund.
Media are invited to join the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).
|
Date:
|
August 28, 2019
|
Time:
|
9:00 a.m.
|
Location:
|
8888 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
For further information: Audrey-Anne Coulombe, CMHC Ottawa, 613-748-2573, acoulomb@cmhc.ca; Angelina Ritacco, CMHC Toronto, 416-218-3320, aritacco@cmhc.ca; Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca
Share this article