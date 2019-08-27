Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make announcement related to the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive & the Shared Equity Mortgage Provider Fund

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal Government will be making an announcement related to the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive and the Shared Equity Mortgage Provider Fund.

Media are invited to join the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

Date: August 28, 2019 Time: 9:00 a.m. Location: 8888 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Audrey-Anne Coulombe, CMHC Ottawa, 613-748-2573, acoulomb@cmhc.ca; Angelina Ritacco, CMHC Toronto, 416-218-3320, aritacco@cmhc.ca; Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

