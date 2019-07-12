Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make announcement related to housing in Thunder Bay

THUNDER BAY, ON, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal government will be making an announcement related to housing in Thunder Bay.

Media are invited to join the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour.

Date: July 15, 2019



Time: 10:00 AM



Location: 545 Cumberland Street North,

Thunder Bay, ON

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Spencer Magee, CMHC, 647-244-0040, smagee@cmhc-schl.gc.ca; Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

