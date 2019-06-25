UPDATE - Media advisory - Government of Canada to make announcement related to housing and the second phase of the federal community housing initiative Français

News provided by

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Jun 25, 2019, 10:00 ET

QUÉBEC, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - The Federal Government will be making an announcement related to housing in Québec.

Media is invited to join Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

Date:

June 26, 2019


Time:

9:00 a.m.


Location:

7250 and 7260 Des Loutres Street
Québec, QC

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Alexandre Tremblay, Public Affairs, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, 613-748-2559, aatrembl@cmhc-schl.gc.ca; Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

Organization Profile

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Related Organization(s)

Government of Canada

You just read:

UPDATE - Media advisory - Government of Canada to make announcement related to housing and the second phase of the federal community housing initiative

News provided by

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Jun 25, 2019, 10:00 ET