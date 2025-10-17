GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada is hosting a media event at its GCSurplus warehouse in Montréal, Quebec, to showcase its role in selling and donating surplus government assets. The event will highlight some of the unique items available, and demonstrate how GCSurplus supports environmental sustainability through its various programs.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date: October 22, 2025 Time: 1:00 p.m. Location: Montréal, Quebec

Notes for media

Media wishing to attend this event are asked to confirm their participation by sending their full name and the name of the media organization they represent to the Public Services and Procurement Canada Media Relations team, at [email protected] , by October 21, at noon.

, by October 21, at noon. Please include "RSVP for October 22 GCSurplus media tour" in the subject line of the email.

Event location details will be shared once media are registered.

Media attending the event are asked to arrive no later than 12:45 p.m.

