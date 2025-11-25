CAMPBELLTON, NB, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) would like to provide an update on the intermittent alternating lane closures on the J.C. Van Horne Bridge and Salmon Boulevard, following the public notice issued on November 14.

The closures were scheduled from Tuesday, September 9, to Friday, November 21. The period for these closures has been extended. The extended closures are required to carry out additional maintenance work. The updated schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, September 9, to Friday, December 5

During this period, daytime or nighttime lane closures with alternating traffic may be encountered. Motorists can expect short delays.

Pedestrians will have 1 sidewalk open at all times. Please obey all signage and instructions given by flag persons on site.

The schedule may change depending on weather conditions.

PSPC encourages users to exercise caution when travelling on the bridge and thanks them for their patience.

