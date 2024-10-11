WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Bryan May, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business and to the Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will highlight an investment to support advanced research computing infrastructure in Ontario.

Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Time: 9:00 am (ET)

Location: Waterloo, Ontario

Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at [email protected] to receive event location details and confirm their attendance.

