Media advisory - Government of Canada to highlight support for advanced computing infrastructure for researchers Français
News provided byInnovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
Oct 11, 2024, 11:00 ET
WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Bryan May, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business and to the Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will highlight an investment to support advanced research computing infrastructure in Ontario.
Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Time: 9:00 am (ET)
Location: Waterloo, Ontario
Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at [email protected] to receive event location details and confirm their attendance.
Stay connected
Find more services and information on the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada website.
Follow Canadian Science on social media.
Facebook: Canadian Science | Instagram: @cdnscience
Follow the department on social media.
X (Twitter): @ISED_CA | LinkedIn: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
Contacts: Audrey Milette, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]
Share this article